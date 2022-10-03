MANISTEE — Staying focused and disciplined was the Manistee boys soccer team’s mantra Monday night at home in a West Michigan Conference game with Muskegon Oakridge, and it paid off with a 2-0 victory.

Keeping their minds on the game might have been particularly difficult for the Chippewas (13-3, 8-1 WMC) since it is homecoming week and there are a myriad of distractions to veer their attention away from soccer.

But, they stayed even keeled, kept their minds right going through everything and when it came game time flipped a switch and did a great job.

It was Manistee’s sixth straight win, and the Chippewas’ seventh shutout of the season.

“Oakridge (10-7-1, 5-5 WMC) is a good team,” said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince. “They had a good shape, and a good formation, and they ran it well.

“It kind of put fits on our backs, and we just had to made some adjustment to get away from it, and we did in the second half. Our guys were just running, and moving, and finding space, competing for the ball every time. That’s what it is.”

But, after battling the Eagles to a 0-0 tie at the half, Manistee broke the scoreless streak when foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalves punched a shot past the Oakridge keeper four minutes into the second half.

Fellow foreign exchange student Gres Mandelli got the assist, sliding a pass over from Goncalves’ right as he was positioned right in front of the net and he pushed the shot to the keeper’s left.

Jacob Scharp tallied the second Manistee goal about six minutes later, converting a pass from Luke Smith with 30:57 left in the game.

The defense was again stout.

“It takes four of them,” Prince said. “It takes the goalie, and the guys in front of him. I think a name that doesn’t get brought up enough is Jared Wright.

“Jared Wright is kind of an unsung hero. He’s kind of like the center of a football team. He just does his job, does it well and he’ll alleviate some initial pressure.

“As a unit, they do a nice job. They stop a lot of opportunities. I don’t know what the shots were tonight, but we didn’t allow much. A couple early on, but after that we settled in against a high powered team like that.”

Manistee closes out the conference schedule at Fremont on Wednesday night.