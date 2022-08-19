MANISTEE — Jack O’Donnell scored a pair of goals as the Manistee boys soccer team broke away from a scoreless first half to record a 3-0 shutout over visiting Suttons Bay at Chippewa Field Friday.
The Chippewas, who have allowed just one goal in their first two games, controlled both sides of the pitch, and again stood strong on defense.
“We kept knocking on the door in the first half,” said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince. “As we kept doing that, it was just trying to get that goal in.
“Halftime it was scoreless, and we left a lot on the table. But, it was a couple adjustments, a couple switches, maybe an extra pass here and there and create maybe a higher percentage opportunity. It opened up the second half for us.”
Jacob Scharp notched the other Manistee goal. Contributing assists for the Chippewas were Will Somsel, Luke Senters and Ben Schlaff.
O’Donnell’s first goal, which proved to be the winner, came off a set piece. Schlaff chested the ball and crossed the goal mouth, and O’Donnell just kind of flicked it beyond the reach of the goalie.
His second was just a second pass from Somsel across the six, and O’Donnell buried it far post. Senters played a great through ball to an on running Scharp, who finished it one v one with the keeper.
Manistee has its first road trip of the season for its next match, taking on Big Rapids in a rematch of a Division 3 district final from last year Monday.