CLARE — Manistee’s soccer team played Alma tough Tuesday night in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Clare, but the Chippewas’ saw their nine-game winning streak come to a disheartening end, 3-2, in a shootout loss.
The Chippewas were making their first appearance in the regionals in about 14 years. It was unfamiliar territory for the current members of the team.
“It just didn’t go our way, but I couldn’t say we didn’t have opportunities,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “We out-shot them, and out-possessed them, we just didn’t get that ball in the back of the net.
“We had some opportunities, some good chances in the double overtime, but just didn’t get it in. The guys played well, I thought. Tonight, they gave themselves plenty of chances. Just those little moments we didn’t capture came back to bite us.”
One defensive mistake by the Chippewas early in the first half, about five minutes in, opened the door for the Panthers to score the first goal of the game and take a 1-0 lead.
But, the Chippewas came back to tie it, 1-1, on a goal by foreign exchange student Gres Mandelli.
Alma, however, was just as resilient and took a 2-1 lead at the half when a Manistee defender slipped on the wet surface, and the Panther had an open shot that got past Chippewas goalie Grayson Prince in the near pole.
The Chippewas weren’t finished, though, and leading scorer Jacob Scharp found the back of the net for the game-tying goal.
Manistee missed a penalty kick, and had another shot go off the post just before the end of regulation.
Foreign exchange student Yann Robin assisted on both goals.
Neither team scored in the overtime period, and the Panthers won the shootout, 5-3, to end Manistee’s season at 16-4.
The Chippewas lose seniors Ben Schlaff, Jarod Wright, Ethan Edmondson, Jack O’Donnell as well as foreign exchange students Mandelli, Ronn, Rafael Goncalves and Johannes Reuting.
Alma improved its record to 18-3-1 on the season, and the Panthers now face the winner of the Elk Rapids-Freeland semifinal in Thursday’s championship match.