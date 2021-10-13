MONTAGUE — After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Manistee's boys soccer team didn't score again until the second half but held off Montague, 3-2, in the district tournament Wednesday in Montague.
The Chippewas (8-12) scored three minutes into the game on a corner kick, and scored a second goal three minutes later for a 2-0 lead with only six minutes elapsed in the contest.
But the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game, settled down a little bit and tested the game a little differently in the midfield and on the back end.
"Once it settled down, I think both teams had opportunities to take the game in a direction that they wanted," Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. "But the 3-2 result was we wanted.
"We're going to try to dictate a little bit. We've got a strong team, and a good situation right now. We understand the challenges, and the dynamics of playing in the state tournament with the emotion. We're going to try to be the leaders."
Prince wants the Chippewas, who have won two straight, to remain focused, and at ground level he said to try to achieve their team goals as the tournament progresses.
Ben Schlaff scored two of the Chippewas' goals, and Arthur Meyer had the other. Jacob Scharp and Arturo Marinielli each had an assist. Manistee goalie Grayson Prince had four saves.
Manistee now advances to play Hart in Big Rapids on Tuesday.