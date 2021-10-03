SUTTONS BAY — Manistee’s boys soccer team pulled out a tight, 2-1 non-conference win over North Bay on the road at Suttons Bay on Saturday afternoon.
The Chippewas (5-11) failed to finish on some of their scoring chances in the first half and trailed, 1-0, at the intermission.
But they picked up the pace in the second half, while defensively holding North Bay at bay and rallied to punch in two scores to gain the win.
“We had a lot more control and composure in the second half,” Chippewas coach Brandon Prince said. “It was good to see us really control the game in the second half. Their goalie did a good job of keeping it close.”
Arturo Mariniella and Evan Dalhke scored the Manistee goals, while first-year goalie Chris Prince made several outstanding saves to keep North Bay out of the net.