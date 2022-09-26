MUSKEGON — Manistee’s boys soccer team won its fourth straight game with a 9-1 crushing of Muskegon Orchard View in the West Michigan Conference on the road Monday night in the cold and rain.
The game was stopped with seven minutes left in the second half when the Chippewas (11-3, 7-1 WMC) pushed their lead to the eight-goal mercy rule.
“Orchard View snuck one by us after we scored our first goal, but after that we didn’t look back,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said.
“What I love is the balance. You see that many names on the scoresheet, that’s good. We’re putting the ball on the last guy’s foot, and they’re doing their job.”
Jacob Scharp and Luke Senters each scored two goals to lead the Manistee attack, while scoring one goal apiece were foreign exchange students Rafael Goncalves and Gres Mardenilli as well as Ethan Edmondson, Jaret Edmondson and Luke Smith.
Scharp also contributed three assists, while foreign exchange student Joannes Reuting and Goncalves chipped in with one apiece.
The Chippewas step outside of the conference for their next game when they travel to Cadillac on Saturday for a 12:45 p.m. contest.