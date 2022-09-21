MANISTEE — Junior striker Luke Smith scored two goals to lead the Manistee boys soccer team in the Chippewas’ 4-1 West Michigan Conference victory over Whitehall at Chippewa Field on Wednesday night.
The win kept Chippewas (9-3 overall, 6-1 WMC) in the hunt for at least a share of the league title.
After building a 3-0 lead at the half, Manistee found the going much tougher against the Vikings (5-4-1 overall, 4-2-1 WMC) in the second half.
“We knew Whitehall was going to make some adjustments (and) they high pressed us after halftime,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “We expected it, and worked on a little sequence coming out of it.
“Good win. It’s a great program, Whitehall. We’re pleased with the result and looking to move forward.”
Smith scored his first goal at the 27:08 mark of the first half to give the Chippewas a 1-0 lead and the Chippewas found the back of the net two more times.
Defensively, the Chippewas kept the Vikings from getting any good looks on frame.
Luke Senters and Jarod Wright scored one goal apiece for the surging Chippewas. Foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalaves, Jack O’Donnel and foreign exchange student Johannes Reuting each had one assist.
Manistee keeper Grayson Prince faced only three shots on goal, stopping two of them — including one outstanding save when he dived to his right to nab a laser shot.
The Chippewas travel to Reed City for a non-conference game Friday night.