BENZONIA — Luke Senters struck for three goals and also contributed two assists to lead the Manistee boys soccer team to an 8-6 win over Benzie Central in a non-conference game on the road Thursday night.
It was only the third match this season for the Huskies (1-2), while the Chippewas improved to 4-6 with their third win in their last five games.
"We had some mishaps in the second half defensively," Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. "Just kind of changing fields, and the sun in our face. That resulted in some goals (by the Huskies).
"That's something we'll have to talk about, and learn about. We'll have to knuckle down in the future and not have those simple things happen again in the future."
It was a 2-2 game at the half, and the Chippewas came out strong after intermission to score a couple quick goals to take command. But the Huskies were able to rally to keep it close.
Arthur Meyer, a foreign exchange student from Brazil, contributed two goals and two assists. Jacob Scharp had a goal and an assist, while Ben Schlaff tallied a goal, Arturo Marinielli added a goal and Jerry Peterson had an assist.
"We're still in the midst of putting together those final puzzle pieces to see who fits where and when," Prince said. "With some foreign players coming in, introducing them into the system, finding some of their strengths and our strengths, and kind of balancing them together.
"It kind of allows us to move some guys around, even minutes around, to kind of become more dangerous throughout 80 minutes. We're starting to see a little bit of that. We kind of need to keep pressing forward, and keep getting some different looks with guys in spots, and kind of find those opportunities that we can create in certain points of the game that we can create with our personnel."