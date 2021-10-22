BIG RAPIDS — No one expected Manistee’s boys soccer team to be playing in the MHSAA Division 3 district championship, let alone make it close.
That’s what happened, though, when youthful Chippewas (9-13) went up against Big Rapids on Thursday night on the Cardinals (16-3-4) pitch to decide who took home the title.
Manistee battled the Cardinals from start to finish, but wound up being eliminated from further competition with a 1-0 loss. It was the Cardinals’ fourth straight win.
Despite the loss, Manistee coach Brandon Prince felt encouraged by the Chippewas’ performance, hanging with the Cardinals for the entire match.
Big Rapids scored the only goal late in the first half, and otherwise was held completely in check by the Chippewas’ back end defense and superlative goaltending by Grayson Prince.
One of the Chippewas went to head out a Big Rapids corner kick, and Prince was just out of position for the first played ball, and it fell to a Cardinal who put it away.
“I think it was one of the most complete games of the season for us,” coach Prince said. “I think we really stuck to a game plan, and with that game plan we created plenty of opportunities to put ourselves in good position to get a goal on the board.
“Their goalie made some great saves, a couple just missed. The results just didn’t fall our way, but it wasn’t without effort skill from our angle. I think Grayson really matured in that kind of atmosphere. He had some youth mistakes, but when it came down to it, he made the saves he needed to and really did a nice job back there.”
Prince felt the sophomore group and couple juniors starting benefited from the experience of playing in such a high stakes game.
He also praised the seniors for the mentorship and leadership they brought into the locker room, which really helped the sophomores and juniors through the process of becoming a strong unit the final weeks of the season.
“With the inexperience, the youth, to be there and experience that atmosphere ... I hope it only draws hunger out of them,” Prince said. “To know that they do belong, they can be there, and that they just step up one more level in the off-season.”