MUSKEGON — Manistee's boys soccer team lost a rugged 3-2 match to Orchard View in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference on the road Tuesday night.
The score was tied, 1-1, at the half. Although the Chippewas (4-11, 1-4 Lakes 8) put another tally in the back of the net, the Cardinals knocked in two for the win.
"OV (3-9-1, 2-3 Lakes 8) never quit playing, and definitely earned the win," Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. "They counter-attacked a few times, and capitalized on those chances.
"We had plenty of chances to control the scoreboard, but just couldn't finish and put the ball in the back of the net. We're young, and still finding our way."
Ben Schlaff gave the Chippewas an early 1-0 lead when he scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Jacob Scharp tallied the second Manistee goal in the second half, on an assist from Ethan Edmondson.