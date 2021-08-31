TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee boys soccer coach Brandon Prince knew that he would have to be particularly patient with this year's team because of it's overall youth, and he's been doing exactly that.
Tuesday night was more of the same as the young Chippewas continued to struggle finding their feet, losing a 5-1 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference matchup against another quality team.
As has become their pattern, the Chippewas played a strong first half, limiting the Sabres to just one goal in the first 40 minutes and forging an impressive 1-1 tie. But things went south in the second half as Christian outscored Manistee, 4-0, in the final 40.
Luke Senters had the only goal for Manistee, assisted by Jared Wright.