MANISTEE — Facing defending state champion Western Michigan Christian didn't seem to faze Manistee's boys soccer team for a good majority of Thursday night's Lakes 8 Activities Conference game at Chippewa Field in Manistee.
The Chippewas (3-7, 2-3 Lakes 8)) hung with the powerful Warriors (5-2, 5-0 Lakes 8) through the first 50 minutes, but the rug came out from under them in the second half en route to a 6-0 loss.
"We were right in it with them, executing our game plan to perfection," Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. "I was proud of how the guys never shrank from the challenge. We had opportunities, but couldn't capitalize in them."
Veteran goalie Drew Schlaff did a masterful job of holding back WMC's offense. The Chippewas successfully held WMC out of the net until 6:40 remained in the first half to make it 1-0 at the break.
WMC broke the game open with five goals in the second half in handing the Chippewas their second straight defeat.