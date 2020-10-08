MANISTEE — A 4-1 win over Lakes 8 Activities Conference foe Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday night at Chippewa Field extended the Manistee boys soccer team's winning streak to three games, and concluded the home portion of its schedule in a positive manner.
"We came out firing like we intended," Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. "Their goalie made some really nice saves. We just missed a couple. But, the firepower was there right at the beginning.
"Kind of got stale, they started to drop some more and took some of those opponents to get shots off away. So, we had play a little more balanced. But we stayed right with it and kept going."
Jack Holtgren opened the scoring for the Chippewas (6-5) not quite 10 minutes into the game when he controlled a pass from Max Reiland and buried a shot with 30:59 remaining in the first half.
About two minutes later the Chippewas got on the board again, as Dominic Valencia was on the spot to rebound Grant Schlaff's shot off the cross bar to make it 2-0 for Manistee at the 29:38 mark.
But the Crusaders finally struck paydirt with a goal as time wound down in the first half, narrowing the deficit to 2-1 at the beak. Manistee didn't waver, though, and dominated the action.
Even so, the two teams engaged in a scoreless battle for much of the second half until the Chippewas struck again, with Holtgren scoring his second goal of the contest with 8:23 left in regulation to increase Manistee's lead to 3-1. Mason Adamski scored the last goal, with Holtgren on the assist.
The Chippewas have only one regular season game remaining, but it's a big one. Manistee takes the short bus ride down to Ludington for its Lakes 8 "against Shelby on Wednesday, Oct. 14.