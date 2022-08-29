MANISTEE — A fast start propeled the Manistee boys soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Ravenna in the West Michigan Conference Monday night at Chippewa Field.
The Chippewas (3-1, 1-0 WMC) scored a quick early goal in the first two minutes of the game on a fortunate bounce of the ball, and put two more in the net before halftime for a 3-0 lead at the break.
It was Manistee’s third straight win.
“Get one unexpected in the first minute or two, it was good to see and good to build from,” said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince.
“It was kind of like an insurance goal right off the bat, kind of hold on to it and build on it, and that’s what the guys did. We left a lot on the table offensively, and we’ve got to work on that.
“A couple out of reach, a couple poor decisions to finish. I think we were rushing it. We’ve just got to see it different, so I’m going to work with them on that.”
On the first goal, Ravenna’s goalie mishandled a shot and junior Jacob Scharp snatched the rebound and booted the ball behind the netminder for the first Manistee goal at the 37:43 mark of the first half.
Manistee’s second goal came as the result of junior Will Somsel laying a good ball across the middle, which senior Ethan Edmondson ran on to and confidently drilled a shot home for a 2-0 lead with 30:29 left.
Junior Jack O’Donnell scored the third goal of the half from junior Luke Smith, who sent a nice ball across and O’Donnell one-timed it in. Scharp slammed home the final goal from the 10 with 13:25 left in the second half.
The Chippewas are next on the road at North Muskegon for another WMC game at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.