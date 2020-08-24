TRAVERSE CITY — After all the uncertainty surrounding the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manistee boys soccer team opened the season competing in a tournament in Traverse City on Saturday.
Game one saw the Chippewas (0-2) lose an 8-0 contest to the Traverse City Central Trojans, although goalie made five saves. Schlaff is in his second year as the Manistee netminder.
Manistee did manage to score a goal in its second game of the day, but still lost a 2-1 decision to Gaylord. The only goal for the Chippewas came off the foot of Jack Holtgren, following an assist from Caleb Adamski.