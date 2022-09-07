MANISTEE — Foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalves scored two goals to lead the Manistee boys soccer team in a 5-0 shutout over Shelby in a West Michigan Conference match at Chippewa Field on Wednesday night.

The Chippewas (5-2) were coming off a heartbreaking 6-4 loss to Western Michigan Christian Tuesday night when they blew a 4-1 second half lead.

“It was good to see,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “We talked about it … briefly … before this. You can’t forget it, but you’ve got to move on.

“We addressed a couple things, the mental part of the game. You could see they were sluggish in that first 10 minutes. But, the way they played last night (it was) kind of expected.

“They started to find their legs, and then started to control. That’s what they’ve been doing all year, and so far we’re just building on it. It was good to see their response was the it was today, and I’m real happy with that.”

Whether it was a hangover from Tuesday, or just tired legs because of the quick turnaround, the Chippewas missed on some early shots before Goncalves finally buried a shot in the back of the net with 8:35 left in the first half.

It took the Chippewas less than two minutes to score their second goal, with Scharp doing the honors at the 6:08 mark and Manistee led, 2-0, at the half.

Manistee increased its lead to 3-0 four minutes into the second half, Goncalves sending in a header at 36:38. Luke Senters and foreign exchange student Gres Mandelli finished the scoring for the Chippewas.

“We knew Shelby was going to do some of the tactics they did,” Prince said. “Knowing we had a game like we did last night, they were going to high press us. Why not?

“It was just finding our space, getting comfortable with the press and then finding our outs. That’s when we settled in and started to get in their end a little bit more.”

Scharp finished with a goal and three assists. Also contributing assists for the Chippewas were Jake O’Donnell and Luke Smith. Manistee keeper Grayson Prince made seven saves for the shutout.

Manistee’s next match is Friday at Buckley.