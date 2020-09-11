MUSKEGON — Six different players scored as the Manistee boys' soccer team turned back Muskegon Orchard View, 6-3, in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference win in Muskegon Thursday night.
Orchard View took a 1-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game, but the Chippewas shook off that early deficit and scored three unanswered goals over the remainder of the time in the first half and led, 3-1, at the break en route to their second win of the season.
"The guys moved the ball real well with the weather conditions," Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. "We controlled possession and attacked aggressively throughout the match.
"OV played strong on the counter and caught us off guard a few times. It was well-rounded effort. The guys are starting to mesh real well together throughout the field."
Jack Holtgren scored a goal and added four assists, Caleb Adamski and Mason Adamski each netted a goal, Luke Smith had a goal and one assist, Ben Schlaff scored a goal and Grant Schlaff contributed a goal and an assist for the Chippewas.