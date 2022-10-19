HART — Manistee fought off a determined and talented Hart boys soccer team to secure a tight 3-2 win Wednesday night in the MHSAA Division 3 district championship game in Hart for its first district title in almost two decades.

It was the ninth straight win for the Chippewas (16-3), and sends them on to the regional tournament in Clare next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“I thought we played well, I thought we played balanced,” Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. “We controlled the game as much as we should.

“They did catch us on a counter in the first half to get that goal in. But, that’s what happens. They keep you on your toes. They’ve got some talented guys up in their middle.

“But, our guys stayed resilient. We knew it was going to be that type of tournament style game going into it. It was just keep your eyes forward. They really fought back, and we just kept going.”

Hart took a 1-0 lead at the half when Guillermo Ortega assisted o a header by Josue Salgado that got past Manistee goalie Grayson Prince.

Manistee regrouped at halftime, and finally broke through for a goal by Luke Smith that tied the score at 1-1. Jacob Scharp followed with a tally for a 2-1 Manistee lead.

The Pirates came back to tie the score 2-2 on a goal from Tony Rayo who buried a shot after a loose ball popped out and found his feet.

Foreign exchange student Gres Mandelli notched the game-winner for the Chippewas with about 12 minutes left on the clock in regulation.

“I thought we handled ourselves well in that last seven minutes for what they were putting at us,” Prince said. “The guys just kept composure, kept their heads right.

“They got that second one in to tie us up, and from there it was what was daylight going to give us, and what were we going to do in the next 12 minutes. The guys answered the bell.”

Hart finished the season 13-7-2.

Manistee advanced to the MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinals hosted by Clare at Brookwood Athletic Complex. The Chippewas will play the winner of the Alma district between Alma and Clare. The other semifinal has Freeland awaiting the winner of the Elk Rapids district.