MANISTEE — With a roster loaded with seniors, the Manistee boys soccer team had designs on capturing its first district title in several years. But those dreams were denied by Shelby, which escaped from Manistee with a 3-1 victory in the MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal on a cold and wet Wednesday night.
The Chippewas (6-9) had been on a hot streak, winning three straight games before arch rival Ludington blanked the Chippewas, 4-0, last week in the final tuneup before the tournament.
Shelby (4-3-2) jumped right out and scored three minutes into the game on a set piece to take a 1-0 lead. Although the Chippewas played valiantly throughout, they never got the lead.
It took the Chippewas about 15 minutes to answer that goal and tie the score, 1-1 when Max Reinland put the ball in the back of the net on an assist from Grant Schlaff.
Neither team could find any holes in the other’s defense through the remainder of a tight first half, leaving the score tied at the intermission.
But then with five minutes left in regulation the Tigers finally solved Manistee’s defense and scored the go-ahead goal, and added a third with just 20 seconds on the clock when senior goalie Drew Schlaff made a miss touch and the Tigers made him pay.
“We really put on the pressure and tried to squeeze one in,” Prince said. “We had a couple chances that just went wide, or just went over (the crossbar) right at the goalie.
“It’s always bitter sweet at these moments. It’s especially tough on the seniors, who’ve done everything asked of them. Through all the COVID-19 protocols and mitigations they’ve never complained, never expressed any opinion. They just masked up and played.”
Manistee will miss the departing seniors, but Prince feels confident in the young group coming up behind them.
“I’m excited to watch their growing pains, but then I’m excited to watch them grow into a competitive, and I think a quality that is going to turn some heads along the way,” Prince said.
“The good thing is I have a young goalie coming up. I’m excited to see him grow. I think he has all the potential in the world. I’m excited to have him be part of the program and move forward.”
As for the attacking positions, Prince says those doors are always open.
“I don’t promise any kid anything,” Prince added. “Tonight, we had a couple younger players shine through in this district game. I’m excited to see them become seniors and be leaders in those positions.
“So, I think we’ve got some positions with young guys ready to fill them, ready to jump in and get going. But, there’s a lot of guys to choose from, and it’s a competitive nature when we set up. We’ll see who steps in.”