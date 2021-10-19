BIG RAPIDS — Manistee won its third straight game, and advanced to the next round of the MHSAA district tournament with a 2-1 win over Hart in Big Rapids on Tuesday.
The Chippewas (9-12) scored on a penalty kick, and then knocked in another goal 10 minutes later and held that lead until 15 minutes remained in the second half when the Cardinals were in the right spot to punch in a shot.
“It was a great defensive performance,” Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. “At the end of a close game like that it can get kind of chaotic.
“But, the kids held their composure and came through with a consistent effort. Hart has a nice team, and didn’t back down any, either.
“We had some opportunities to add a couple more goals, but Hart stood tall when it had to and kept in the game. It was a real battle out there.”
Manistee goalie Grayson Prince finished the game with four saves, but had some bad luck after making a spectacular save on a shot only to have a hard charging Pirate get the ball at his feet and banged home the shot.
Ben Schlaff scored the first Manistee goal on a penalty kick, and it stayed that way for a bit before Arturo Marinielli drove one home after a pass from Luke Senters.