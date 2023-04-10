MANISTEE — Four players scored two goals apiece Monday afternoon as the Manistee girls soccer team cruised to an 8-0 mercy shortened non-conference blowout of Traverse City Homeschool at Chippewa Field.
The weather was much better than it was for the season and home opener last week, with much milder temperatures, although there was still a stiff breeze gusting at times.
It was the Chippewas’ second straight win, giving them what they hope is confidence and momentum heading into Wednesday’s tipoff in the West Michigan Conference against Ravenna at home.
“We got a nicer day today,” said Manistee coach Kathy Smith. “We’ll take this on any day. We were defending into the wind, and really it was a good test for our defense, to make sure they’re staying together and working together.
“Then our midfielders figuring out how far to drop back, without dropping too far into the defenders’ way. We still managed to put some balls in the net, too.”
After missing a couple of opportunities early, and going nearly 12 minutes without scoring, the Chippewas got on the board when junior Jayna Edmondson drilled a low ball past the Bulldogs keeper with 28:48 remaining in the first half.
Senior mid Emily Raeber gathered the ball in near midfield and quickly sent a through ball across which Edmondson controlled at her feet and sent off the shot.
But the score stayed at 1-0 over the next 20 minutes, until senior Allison Kelley managed to send the ball into the back of the net off an assist from Edmondson at the 8:03 left to give Manistee a 2-0 lead.
The Chippewas added two more goals before the half, one at the 6:06 mark by freshman Alayna Edmondson from Kelley and the other by Kelley on sophomore Kate Somsel’s assist with just 18 seconds on the clock to make it 4-0 at the break.
“I feel like we’re sharing the ball very well,” Smith said. “They’re looking for each other, and that’s what we like to see, very well-rounded scoring.
“Our midfielders are doing a really good job of finding people, and looking to get the assist.”
Jayna Edmondson tallied the first goal of the second half, with the assist provided by senior Abby Robinson about 14 minutes into the period.
Freshman Lindsey Gardner scored two goals in the second half and Alayna Emondson notched her second as well. Mariah Bialik assisted on the last three goals.
Manistee’s game against Ravenna on Wednesday starts at 5:30 p.m.