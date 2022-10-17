MANISTEE — Just surviving the elements was the primary concern for both teams Monday night when Manistee hosted Shelby in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal game at Chippewa Field.

As winds gusting over 40 miles per hour buffeted the players and fans — the few who turned out for the game — the two clubs battled to a 0-0 tie at the half.

The Chippewas had the wind in the second half, but struggled to put the ball on frame through all but 27 seconds of regulation when they finally caught some magic to score the winning goal to defeat the Tigers, 1-0, and move on to Wednesday’s district championship game.

“It was tough to play in that weather, and what a challenge,” said Manistee coach Brandon Prince. “But, the guys overcame it and got one in. We’ll take it.

“They (Shelby) got the wind the first half. I’m not sure I ever played in that strong of a wind. There was a couple, but that might have been the strongest yet.

“We had plenty of opportunities in that first half, especially going against the wind. I think we had five shots on goal, and some really good chances.”

Shelby’s goalkeeper was equal to the challenge, however, and made some big saves, and a couple of Tigers linesmen stepped up with some big saves on set pieces.

Manistee keeper Grayson Prince came up with an outstanding breakaway save in the first half as the Chippewas just wanted to get out of the first 40 minutes with a zero on the board for Shelby.

The Chippewas felt confident playing with the wind largely at their backs in the second half, but the Tigers played some great defense and it was beginning to look like the game would go into overtime.

Again, the Chippewas had plenty of chances in the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net until they finally broke through with 27 seconds left.

Luke Smith sent in a cross, Jacob Scharp got a head on it and put it in the back of the net which mercifully ended the game in regulation.

“We have to keep even level mentality, and just focus on one game at a time,” coach Prince said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves. Hart’s a quality team.

“They’ve got talent, and they play with a lot of passion. We have to clean some things up. We have to chalk up a lot of the mistakes tonight to the weather.”

Manistee has won eight straight games to takes a 15-3 record into Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. district final at Hart.

Hart defeated Montague, 2-0, Monday night for its fourth straight win, improving its record to 13-6-2.