MANISTEE — Playing its third straight home game, the Manistee girls soccer team managed to hold off an aggressive Ravenna squad for a 1-0 win Wednesday afternoon in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division tipoff for both teams.
Battling a stiff breeze that often gusted to over 30 mph, the two teams engaged in a tight defensive struggle after the Chippewas scored their only goal just two minutes into the game and improved to 3-0.
After outscoring their first two opponents by a combined 16-1, the Chippewas found themselves fighting not only the Bulldogs but fatigue in the 82-degree heat.
Senior forward Emily Rabeler found the back of the net for the only Manistee goal with 38:27 left in the first half, and then relied on its defense to do the rest.
Allison Kelley forced the Bulldogs to play the ball out on the wing, and took a really quick throw that caught Ravenna off guard just enough for Rabeler to snag it and put it away.
“That was tight,” said Manistee coach Kathy Smith, barely able to contain her excitement. “We had a lot of great efforts in the midfield, just really working back to help on defense.
“I thought our defense did a really good job of holding, and when they needed to go fast, they went fast. (Abby) Robinson had a lot of great volleys. She didn’t have time to bring it down and do something with it.
“Our midfield worked really well. At the very end there we dropped three center-mids and just kept one striker up top, just because we were feeling the pressure.”
Ravenna especially applied the pressure on the Manistee goal over the last two minutes or so, keeping the ball on the Chippewas’ end.
But sophomore keeper Piper Eskridge was equal to the challenge for Manistee, making some big saves, including one in the first half when she came off the line when the Bulldogs got through.
In the second half Eskridge made sure she knocked the ball down and keeping it from the back of the net, and held up well under the pressure.
“We really trained hard yesterday on defensive positioning, and I think that showed,” Smith said. “They were composed, even with a couple free kicks.
“Also, we had a couple great runs. The wings showed the energy to get up and down. That was key for us, too. Even possessing a little more up top at the end, working it to the middle and the other side.”
Manistee is back in action Friday in its first road game of the season at Suttons Bay in non-conference action.