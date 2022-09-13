HART — Rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the second half, Manistee's boys soccer team posted its third straight win with a 3-2 victory over Hart on the Pirates' pitch Monday night.

It kept the Chippewas (7-2) perfect in the West Michigan Conference at 4-0, and sets up an early season showdown with Ludington, also 4-0 in the conference, at Oriole Field on Wednesday.

But it wasn’t easy, as the Pirates (3-4-1 overall, 0-3-1 WMC) tried valiantly to play the role of spoiler by keeping the Chippewas from taking control until late. It was 0-0 at halftime.

The Pirates mounted a 2-0 lead with just 7:30 remaining in the second half before the Chippewas finally began to find their feet, and rallied for three unanswered scores in the final four minutes of the contest.

Hart's Adan Cruz scored to break the scoreless tie on a pass from Guillermo Ortega. Cruz scored the Pirates' second goal on a header as he received a pass from Chico Salgado.

"Hart played good defense," said Manistee head coach Brandon Prince. "They made it difficult. We did have chances, but didn't put them in.

"Some of the discussion at halftime was the fire Hart would be coming out with (for the second half), and how we had to be prepared for that.

"That second half, it went as planned. Hart did come out with fire, they pressed well and moved the ball really well through their midfield to get some opportunities on the outside."

After Manistee took the 3-2 lead, the Pirates did what they could to knot the game up.

"(We threw) everything forward in an attempt to sneak through, but (we) would be unable to break through," said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.

Hart's Kyan Clark made seven saves in the loss.

"The loss is a hard pill to swallow, but will hopefully serve as an important lesson as (we) look to get ready for district play," Gilbert said.

Jacob Scharp had two of Manistee's goals, with foreign exchange student Rafael Goncalves tallied one. Luke Senters and Luke Smith each had an assist.