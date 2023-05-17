MANISTEE — Only 50 seconds remained on the clock in the second half and Manistee found itself trailing visiting Muskegon Oakridge, 2-1 in Wednesday’s girls soccer game at Chippewa Field on Senior Night.
But somehow the Chippewas dug down deep to come up with the equalizer, settling for a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the regular season finale.
It also marked the conclusion of West Michigan Conference play. After a strong start to its league season Manistee suffered losses to a couple of the top teams and fell out of contention.
While the Chippewas would have preferred a win to take into next Friday’s district tournament, coach Kathy Smith felt good about their performance just the same.
“Our passing and possession were so good tonight,” Smith said. “We’re finding people, and we’re finding people on the run now. We’re making the runs, and we’re connecting.
“Now, we just have to get that finishing piece. Finishing in the final third. We’re going to be focusing on that. But, we’re communicating well, calling balls, letting people know who they have.”
Reese Superczynski-Shively pressured the Eagles’ defense into giving up a corner kick, and Allison Kelley raced over to boot the ball.
The ball got knocked out, but Emily Rabeler sent it back in and then Jayna Edmondson put it in the back of the net as time ticked away.
Rabeler tallied the first goal of the game inside the 30-minute mark, following a pass from Allison Kelley that set up the score for a 1-0 lead.
Oakridge put in the tying goal with four minutes left in the first half and it was 1-1 at the break.
Manistee had some near misses in the first half, including two shots that hit the cross bar, one on a penalty kick.
“We left a few out there tonight,” said Smith. “We have to work a little more on taking shots when we have them, and hunting for those rebounds.
“Also finishing crosses. We had some balls that came across, and we just have to get on those. Our defensive line is doing a great job of stepping up when they need to step up and win a 50-50 ball.
“Piper (Eskridge, goalkeeper), too. She’s talking, she’s coming out, she’s cutting down angles. So she’s doing everything she needs to do, too.”
The Chippewas finished the regular season 10-4-2, but were only 1-3-1 in the last five games and host Hart next Friday at 5 p.m. in a district game.