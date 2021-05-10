MUSKEGON — Despite having only two substitutes available because some girls were competing in a track meet at home, the Manistee girls soccer team still gave Orchard View a good game before losing, 3-0, in Muskegon Monday night.
The Chippweas (3-7) were looking to snag their second win in a row and hung tough with the Cardinals after trailing only 1-0 at the half, allowing that goal with seven minutes remaining.
"Our team dominated most of the game. They (the Cardinals) capitalized on the few opportunities they did have," Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski. "We actually had more chances then they did.
"But the girls played hard. At one point we were down to just two subs due to dual sports with track, and then an injury. Alora Sundbeck and Mariah Bialik really stepped up on the defensive line. Alora's been a senior leader back there."
It was still only a one-goal match until five minutes left in the second half when the Cardinals caught a couple breaks and netted their last two goals.
Rachel Owens was in net for the Chippewas, as she's been all season, and made four saves. Manistee's defense did a good job of keeping the Cardinals under wraps.
The Chippewas actually scored a goal late in the second half, but the officials ruled a Manistee player was offsides and they waved off the goal.