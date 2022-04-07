SHELBY — After a scoreless first half, the Manistee girls soccer team picked things up in the second and came away with a 2-1 non-conference win over Shelby on the road Wednesday.
The Chippewas got outside to practice for the first time Tuesday afternoon, after returning from spring break on Monday, and needed to make some adjustments.
"It's a big difference," said Manistee coach Kathy Smith. "The ball sure takes some different bounces when you're outside, and obviously the distance and the spacing."
Manistee put its first goal on the board when Libby McCarthy sent a ball through and Kate Somsel finished it nicely to give the Chippewas a 1-0 lead.
Shelby tied it, 1-1, but the Chippewas answered when Solana Postma had a corner kick and Mila Herrmann knocked the ball in right under the cross bar.
"Probably the biggest thing that stood out was just the energy and enthusiasm that we had coming from the sideline," Smith said. "I thought we went really hard to the ball.
"Shelby put a lot of pressure on our goal in the last 10 minutes, and I thought we stayed really composed. We withstood the pressure."
Manistee freshman Piper Eskridge made a big save on a Shelby penalty kick, and the Chippewas cleared out several corner kicks. Baily Gajewski, a sophomore, was in goal the first half.