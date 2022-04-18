MANISTEE — Manistee's girls soccer team battled Western Michigan Christian to a scoreless first half, but then allowed two goals in the second for a 2-0 loss in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference match Monday at Manistee.
Despite the terrible weather conditions, which included a nippy wind and a rain/snow mix, the Chippewas played a solid game throughout according to head coach Kathy Smith.
"I was really happy with how the team played," Smith said. "Western Michigan Christian is just a strong, experienced side. They do really good things with the ball.
"We really thought our defenders worked well together. We tried a new formation again. Our defensive unit of Abby Robinson, Mariah Bialik, Ceci Postma and Amanda Kelley really did a nice job of keeping that shape."
Sophomore goalie Bailey Gajeski played the entire game in net for the Chippewas and made 16 saves, eight in each half in a busy night.
Allison Kelley was credited with strong play on the wing, while Mila Hermann was stout in the middle.