MANISTEE — Having had to pause activities last week because of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Manistee girls soccer team expected to be a tad rusty for Monday night’s game at home against Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
But to make matters worse, the Chippewas (2-1) also were missing a handful of senior starters who probably won’t return to the lineup for awhile.
Fighting the colder weather as well, the Chippewas gave up two goals early in the first half before settling down and finishing with a 3-0 loss to snap their two-game winning streak.
“The girls played really well,” Manistee coach Jacyln Kaminski said. “A few of our senior starters are out, so we pulled up some players from our junior varsity.
“We were off school last week and weren’t able to practice or anything. With all of that, the girls did a good job, and I’m really proud of them.”
Starting goalkeeper Rachel Owens didn’t show any ill effects from the unscheduled layoff, keeping the Chippewas in the game with 21 saves.
Manistee’s offense, however, struggled to muster any attacks because its leaders were missing, and the few opportunities the Chippewas produced were rejected by the WMC goalie.
“Going into it, we just told the girls to give it their all, and go hard to every ball,” Kaminski added. “After they got two kind of early in the first half, we started to settle into kind of a rhythm.
“We had to switch some positions for people, and once the girls got into a rhythm they did really well. We’re just taking it day by day. We really appreciated the junior varsity girls, because they really helped us out with subs. We were excited to get back out there today.”