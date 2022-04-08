MANISTEE — Overcoming the chilly temperatures, and ignoring the snow flakes floating in the air, Manistee’s girls soccer team shut out Benzie Central, 2-0, in a non-conference game at Chippewa Field Friday afternoon.
The Chippewas (2-0) led 1-0 at the half and then punched in another goal in the second 40 minutes to notch their second straight win of the young season.
“We’ve been outside for four days, and two of those were games,” said Manistee coach Kathy Smith.
Libby McCarthy scored the Chippewas’ first goal off a nice through ball from Laura Eix.
In the second half, Mariah Bialik found a gap in the Huskies’ defense and got the ball to the feet of Allie Thomas, who buried a shot in the back of the net.
“A couple of things we worked on in practice, some give-and-go’s and trying to find some gap balls through the defense and you could tell the girls were really looking for that today,” Smith said.
“Our defense is doing a great job of keeping their shape, and really trying to pick and choose when they can get up into the attack.”