MANISTEE — As the regular season comes to a close, and the post-season approaches, every team wants to build some momentum to head into the playoffs.
Whether the Manistee girls soccer team can accomplish that is up for debate considering the stiffness of the competition it faces in its final two Lakes 8 Activities Conference games with Muskegon Catholic Central and Ludington after a non-league tilt against Mason County Central.
But the Chippewas took the first step Wednesday night with a 4-0 victory over North Bay, a co-op team offered by Suttons Bay that includes Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Northport, at Chippewa Field.
“Our passing has improved a lot,” Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski. “But one thing we needed to work on was finishing in our attacking third, and the girls did that tonight. It was encouraging to see.”
The Chippewas (4-7) were coming off a 3-0 loss the game before to Muskegon Orchard View, and were eager to flex some of their offensive muscle before heading into their last week of regular season play.
It took the Chippewas only five minutes to punch in their first goal, when Abby Robinson took a through ball from Haylee Pepera.
Manistee’s defense was stout once again, and this time the opposition could not find any weak links in it chain. Rachel Owens had a quiet night in the net for the Chippewas needing to make only two saves.
Robinson also had an assist when she placed the ball perfectly at the feet of Allie Thomas, who turned and blasted a shot in the corner of the net past the North Bay goalie for a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Chippewas scored their third goal within the first two minutes of the second half, as Brynn O’Donnell received a pass from Pepera and just one-touched it into the corner of the net. Olivia Smith tallied the final goal for Manistee with Allison Kelley on the assist.