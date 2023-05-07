BENZONIA — Manistee's girls soccer team continued its hot streak, winning its fourth game in the last five by dispatching Benzie Central, 4-1, at Benzonia in a non-conference contest Friday.
With it being a non-conference game, the Chippewas took advantage to play some of their younger players and they came through.
Kate Somsel gathered in a pass from Alayna Edmondson to score the first goal of the game within the first two minutes of the first half.
The Huskies, though, rebounded to notch the equalizer a short time later and the score remained 1-1 for a time before Manistee got on the board again.
"We were finding a lot of really good opportunities, and were getting a lot of good passing combinations," Manistee coach Kathy Smith said.
"It's been a focus trying to find those gaps. So it was good to see the girls getting those seams and pressuring the Huskies goal to create chances."
Manistee scored again before the first half ended, Edmondson taking the ball end line and cutting it back to set Somsel up again for the shot which she buried to give the Chippewas a 2-1 lead at the break.
The Chippewas scored two more goals in the second half, with Jayna Edmondson drilling a nice low shot off a pass from Somsel and Bailey Gajewski got a loose ball after a corner kick for a left footed shot to finish the scoring.
"Piper Eskridge was real aggressive, and did a great job of communicating as our goalkeeper," Smith said. "I just thought as a whole we were working on creating the seams, and finding the seams.
"I thought we were communicating. We could hear the girls talking, and that's a big key for us really."
Manistee improved to 8-1-1 overall and returns to West Michigan Lakes Division play hosting North Muskegon on Monday.