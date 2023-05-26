MANISTEE — A young, but highly motivated and scrappy Hart girls soccer team gave the Manistee all it could want before the Chippewas carved out a rugged 3-0 victory Friday afternoon in a district quarterfinal game in Manistee.
Jayna Edmondson, the Chippewas’ junior striker and leading scorer on the season, tallied two goals and Manistee also converted a penalty kick while the defense played hard in a balanced game.
“It was a heck of a job by Jayna finishing on both of those goals,” Manistee coach Kathy Smith said. “We talked to our forwards a lot, too, about trying to take something away when their defense wins possession (that) we need to take a passing lane away.
“I thought they really hustled up front and worked to do that. Our defense held strong. We talked at halftime about how Hart needed to score, so they were going to press and we needed to be ready for it.
“They were. The defense did a really nice job of not letting balls through, and just going hard. It was happening all over the field, just giving all they had.”
Both of Edmondson’s goals were came off a rebound, the first when Pirates’ senior keeper Mya Chickering rejected Edmondson’s first attempt.
Edmondson followed it, however, and buried the rebound to give the Chippewas a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.
The Chippewas earlier earned a corner kick, which Kate Somsel took and her boot put the ball near the goal. Hart was called for a hand ball resulting in a penalty kick being awarded to Manistee.
Abby Robinson took the penalty shot for the Chippewas, and enticed Chickering to move to her left while placing the ball in the right corner for the first goal with 30:48 left.
“We worked on creating chances and manufacturing those with a defense that can get back quick and stop transition,” said Hart coach Joe Gilbert. “We’re a fairly young team. I’ve got nine sophomores, and the majority of them are starting.
“Three of our seniors have been playing for the last four years, and two that are brand new. We’re working on things, we’re still finding it.
“May Chickering has been awesome for us in goal. Coming in after not playing since, I think, the fifth or sixth grade and being a first-year goalie she’s been phenomenal. There was not a whole lot more she could have done.”
Edmondson scored her second goal late in the second half, at the 7:56 mark, when again she needed to stay with the ball after Emily Rabeler’s shot was saved by Chickering.
But fortunately for Manistee, Edmondson was right there to snare the rebound and zip the ball past Chickering to keep the season going for at least one more game.
Hart closed out the season 3-12-4.
“Some of the coaches in the conference have been telling me that our team has come a very long way, and we’re doing the right things,” Gilbert added. “They’ve told me how connected our team is, and how they’re moving up and down the field instead of just trying to slam balls.
“We’re progressing through our midfield, working up to our forwards getting some good striker play that we’ve been working on developing. Where they are not just try to turn and run, but play their center mids so they can play someone else. It’s coming.”
Manistee (10-4-2) now travels to Montague on Wednesday to take on the tournament hosts in the district semifinals at 5 p.m. The Chippewas lost to the Wildcats, 3-1 in the regular season.