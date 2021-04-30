MANISTEE — Only 10 minutes remained in the game before anyone scored, and unfortunately for Manistee it was visiting Muskegon Catholic Central in a 1-0 girls soccer loss Thursday afternoon at Chippewa Field.
"We were down a player for the majority of the game, but I'm really proud of how the girls played through it," Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said. "We still had some chances, but we just couldn't get them in. Defensively, our team did really well."
The Chippewas lost the player Kaminski talked about in the first half when a red card disqualified her from the game, and put Manistee shorthanded the rest of the way.
Rachel Owends continued to shine in net for the Chippewas, finishing the game with six saves.