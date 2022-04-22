REED CITY — The rain held off just long enough for the Manistee girls soccer team to get in its non-conference game with Reed City on the road, losing a tough 2-1 decision Friday afternoon.
Manistee had two really physical games on Monday and Wednesday, and was down to just six players because of injuries and illness Friday.
“We were just really impressed with the aggressiveness and effort that was put in by the team,” said Manistee head coach Kathy Smith. “They just really stepped up and played really hard.
“We had most of the possession in the second half. We did a lot of really good things with the ball, but couldn’t capitalize on anything in terms of finishing.”
The Chippewas gave up a goal to Reed City midway through the first half when, according to Smith, they gave a Coyote player a little too much time and she buried a shot that goalie Bailey Gajeski couldn’t reach. Gajeski finished the game with nine saves.
After that, the Chippewas started really challenging for the ball which made a huge difference, as it kind of changed the momentum.
With a free kick near midfield that Mila Herrmann took, putting it right in the box and Reese Superczynski-Shively fired a shot low and away from the keeper.
Reed City scored the winning goal late in the first half when Gajeski seemed to have possession, but the ball came loose and the Coyotes pounced on it.
Allison Kelley and Mariah Bialik were credited with playing solid games in the midfield and center mid.