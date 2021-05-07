MUSKEGON — Manistee's girls soccer team enjoyed playing on a turf field for Wednesday's match against Muskegon Catholic, and played a solid game as well but still came out on the short end of a 4-1 score in Lakes 8 Activities Conference action.
"We played much better this time around against them," Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said. "The girls seemed more confident after having seen them once, and were aggressive on the attack.
"Our passing was much better than it was the first game, and we created more chances up top. The score doesn't really reflect how the game was, I don't think."
Despite a few chances that just went wide in the first half, Manistee seemed to be destined to go into the break with a 3-0 deficit.
But with only six ticks left on the clock, good fortune struck for the Chippewas (2-6). Senior Olivia Smith found Allie Thomas in space for a goal to cut the score to 3-1 at the half.
Although the Chippewas were unable to punch another goal during the second half, they only gave up one more and came away proud of their effort.
Kaminski continues to be impressed with the performance of Manistee goalie Rachel Owens, who ended the game with 10 saves.