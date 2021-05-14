MANISTEE — Olivia Smith had a hat trick, and Haylee Pepera scored a pair as the Manistee girls soccer team blanked Mason County Central, 8-0 in a non-conference game Friday at Chippewa Field.
It was the Chippewas’ second consecutive win, and their third in their last four games, improving their record to 5-7 with two games left in the regular season next week before the district tournament.
“The girls are excited about winning their last two games, but more importantly that we have scored some goals,” Manistee head coach Jaclyn Kaminski said. “We’ve looked much better shooting the ball, and getting better framing on our attempts.
“Our communication is better, and the girls are moving without the ball better to get into space. The girls are passing the ball better, too.
“But, we know we’re going to face some quality competition next week in Muskegon Catholic Central and Ludington, which is going to be a big challenge.”
Manistee built a 5-0 lead at halftime, and with about 11 minutes left in the second half the Chippewas punched in their eighth goal of the game to bring the contest to a halt on the mercy rule.
Smith knocked in the first goal of the game, assisted by Allison Kelley. A few minutes later Smith scored again, this time unassisted to make it 2-0 for the Chippewas.
The Chippewas kept up the pressure, with Pepera extending the lead to 3-0, assisted on her goal by Kelley. Mariah Bialik scored to push the Manistee lead to 4-0, with Smith getting the assist. Smith punched in another goal, her third, assisted by Bialik to end the first half.
Pepera notched her second goal of the contest a few minutes into the second half, assisted by Bialik. Allie Thomas scored unassisted, and Brynn O’Donnell closed out the scoring with a goal assisted by Smith.