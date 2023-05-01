MANISTEE — In some of the worst weather of the season, the Manistee girls soccer team outlasted visiting Hart to register a 1-0 West Michigan Conference victory Monday night at Chippewa Field.
Playing in the difficult conditions on a slick surface gave both teams problems right from the start, and neither really managed to overcome them.
While it was the Chippewas who produced more offensive chances in the first half, the Pirates held tough and the first 40 minutes ended in a 0-0 tie.
The Chippewas went 3-0-1 over their last four games, and are very much in the chase for the conference title.
“All the girls on the field had a lot of heart being out there and playing, that’s for sure,” Manistee coach Kathy Smith said. “We had a lot of sustained pressure I thought in the first half.
“We did have the wind going with us, and had a lot of shots. Their keeper did a nice job. We kind of kept trying to go up the middle, and there just wasn’t much space there.”
But the Chippewas made an adjustment to start the second half, using their wings more to get wider and it led to their first, and only, score of the game.
Jayna Emondson, the Chippewas’ leading scorer this season, sent a pass ahead to Emily Raebler, who launched a dart that eluded the Pirates’ keeper and settled into the left post about 15 minutes into the second half.
“Our midfielder covered a ton of ground in this game, because there was a lot of up and down, and broke up a lot of pressure (the Pirates) had coming down,” Smith said.
“The defensive line, too, did an awesome job of pressing the ball. We had really good cover for our defenders, too. The conditions just made it really difficult.”
Manistee (7-1-1, 3-1-1 WMC) has a non-conference game scheduled at Benzie Central on Friday.