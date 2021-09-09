MANISTEE — Emil Baungaard scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 14:23 remaining in the second half, and the Manistee boys soccer team punched in an insurance goal with just over eight minutes left in regulation for a 3-1 Lakes 8 Activities Conference match Thursday night at Chippewa Field against Orchard View.
The Chippewas (4-7, 2-2 Lakes 8) were coming off a disappointing 6-1 loss to Western Michigan Christian and needed a win to get their confidence back.
“We came out with a little energy tonight,” Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. “We had some simple things that we need to focus on a little bit in that game. I think we left a lot on the table.
“You could see in the second half the offense looked a little different. I think we’re kind of becoming a cohesive unit, and you could see the danger in it. We missed that on Tuesday night.
“To see it, to watch it, to see the final product of those shots just wide or right at him (the goalie) ... those are little things we can work on, and little details we can just tweak and hopefully have those numbers go up for us.”
Each team made forays into the other’s territory through the first 19 minutes without really getting a good shot at the goal, but the Chippewas finally cashed in when Ethan Edmondson put a shot on frame for a goal with 17:58 left in the first half. Jacob Scharp had the assist.
But the Chippewas failed on several other trips to the Cardinals’ end, and the first half concluded with Manistee clinging to a 1-0 lead.
Defense prevailed for both teams through the early part of the second half until Baungaard found an opening and sent the power into the back of the net from the left side which made it 2-0 for the Chippewas.
After the Cardinals cut the deficit to one again four minutes after Baungaard’s tally with Luke Senters on the assist, Manistee finished off its scoring when Gavin Weaver raced down the right side and sent a floater that hooked left and over the outstretched hands of the goalie with 8:18 left. Arthur Meyer provided the assist.
“I think the back four (on defense), while there are some little hiccups, was strong. The young man from Orchard View put a good shot on goal at the right time coming across the face, and he put that shot right where it had to be. He earned that goal.
“But, other than I think our defense was solid on stopping everything of quality, and just making them force things. That’s what we talk about all the time. That’s the experience, speed and strength back there. It was good to see to be that cohesive unit.”