MANISTEE — On a chilly, damp evening at Chippewa Field, the Manistee boys soccer team failed to score a goal and lost to Western Michigan Christian, 4-0 in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest Tuesday.
Despite the setback, coach Brandon Prince managed to find some positives in the Chippewas' performance.
"We're building every game," Prince said, “and still finding individual places. WMC was a talented group, and put pressure very well on the center of the field. We just have to keep growing into our own, and take advantage of the opportunities we create to change the tempo of the games we are in.”