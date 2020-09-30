MANISTEE — Coming in with a two-game losing streak during which it had been shut out, 10-0, the Manistee boys soccer team righted the ship with a 7-0 Lakes 8 Activities Conference blow out of Orchard View at Chippewa Field Tuesday night.
Two players each scored two goals, and the Chippewas (4-7, 3-3 Lakes 8) busted out to a 4-0 halftime lead. Manistee dominated the game from start to finish, maintaining possession a majority of the time and not permitting the Cardinals (0-11-1, 0-6 overall) to offer much of a response.
"We possessed the game really well," Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. "We controlled the ball the whole time and dictated play and created a lot opportunities.
"I think we had 30 shots on goal, and maybe some of those wouldn't have hit the side of a barn, but the goalie made some very good saves. He really kept his team in it.
"But, we really put together some nice set pieces and finished and this part of the season that's what we're looking to see. It's getting down to the nitty gritty, and we have to get things in order before the post-season."
Mason Adamski and Jack Holtgren scored twice for the Chippewas, but the rest were spread around with Evan Dalke, Grant Schlaff and Luke Smith put in one goal apiece. Holtgren and Smith also contributed two assists apiece.
Although he wasn't very busy thanks to the tenacious play of the Manistee midfield and defense, Manistee goalie Drew Schlaff finished with a couple saves to pitch the shut out.
The Chippewas play their next to last home game of the season Thursday night against Suttons Bay (a co-op team with Leland known as North Bay).