MANISTEE — Manistee's girls soccer team was at full strength for Friday night's non-conference game with Big Rapids on Chippewa Field in Manistee, but the result was the same. A loss, 7-0.
The Chippewas didn't score for the second game in a row, and after giving up only one goal Wednesday night they saw the floodgates open this time.
"Big Rapids has a good team. It's a very talented program," Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said. "We know going into this that it was going to be the stiffest competition yet that we've played.
"We wanted them on the schedule because they are in our district. It was actually a game that was scheduled earlier, but we had to cancel it when we were shut down."
Rachel Owens had another solid game in net for the Chippewas, finishing with 15 saves. Manistee had some chances, but the Cardinals keeper was up to the challenge.
Manistee's back line was presented a stiff challenge with Big Rapids controlling possession a large part of the game, keeping the Chippewas on defense.
Alora Sundbeck came in for some praise from Kaminski for her senior leadership, communicating with her teammates and stepping up.
Mariah Bialik (sophomore), Abby Robinson (sophomore), Taylor Murray (senior), Madelyn Schmutzler (senior) and Lauren Mendians (senior) all did a good job rotating through the defense according to Kaminski.