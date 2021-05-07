MANISTEE — Alora Sundbeck and Olivia Smith each scored a pair of goals, and Manistee's defense was a brick wall in Friday night's 7-0 non-conference win over Kingsley at Chippewa Field in Manistee.
Playing on a sun splashed but windy day, the Chippewas (3-6) built a 6-0 lead by the half and tacked on another goal in the second period to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Chippewas were missing several girls again, which forced them to bring up junior varsity players to fill their spots and give them some valuable experience at the varsity level.
"One thing we've been working on is finishing in practice, and I think the girls did a nice job of placing the ball in the back of the net and looking for corners," Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said.
"It was encouraging to see them improve on the things we wanted to work on. They passed the ball well, and were switching the field."
Manistee's seniors did the scoring.
Haylee Pepera, one of the senior leaders on the team, started the scoring for the Chippewas early in the first half and Manistee never looked back. Taylor Murray picked up the assist.
The Chippewas would soon make it 2-0 a few minutes later when Olivia Smith broke free of the Stags defense and raced toward the goal, ripping a shot from the 15 that eluded the Kingsley goalkeeper for an unassisted goal.
Alora Sundbeck followed with an unassisted goal of her the score up to 3-0, and the rout was on. Smith then sent a through ball to Murray, who was in the clear long enough to put the ball on frame for a goal that gave Manistee a 4-0 lead.
Sundbeck scored her second goal of the game, again unassisted and Smith tallied another unassisted goal to cap the first half scoring. The other goal came off the foot of Smith, also unassisted.
Rachel Owens had a quiet night in net for the Chippewas, needing to make only one save as the defense kept Kingsley out of Manistee's end.