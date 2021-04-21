MANISTEE — The bench was shorter than usual because some of the senior starters are still in COVID-19 quarantine, and the junior varsity team played a game and that left Manistee’s girls soccer team with fewer substitutes when it hosted Orchard View at Chippewa Field on Wednesday night.
Orchard View’s style put the Chippewas (2-2) under tremendous pressure, with little ability to keep everyone fresh by running players in and out of the game.
After trailing, 1-0 at the half, the Chippewas would trail, 2-0, at one point in the second half before finally getting on the board in a 2-1 loss. It was Manistee’s second straight loss.
Manistee’s goal was scored by Allison Kelley, who converted a pass from Abby Robinson. Goalkeeper Rachel Owens had another standout performance with 16 saves.
“It was a very physical game, and they were great competition to play, and the girls did really well,” Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said. “It was the speed of play they have. They move off the ball really quickly, and we didn’t have very many subs tonight because we also had a junior varsity game.
“Not having many subs, they didn’t get many breaks. Orchard View is a team that moves the ball so quickly. That forced us to be on our toes more.”
Orchard View’s first goal came midway through the first half, exposing some problems Manistee had to clean up defensively according to Kaminski.
Kaminski said the Chippewas also were working to string some things together up top, and they talked about it during the halftime break. They came out a lot stronger in the second half, and had more chances and opportunities.
The Chippewas are idle now until next Thursday, with their next two games canceled.