MUSKEGON — Manistee's girls soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night with a tough 1-0 shutout of Orchard View on the road in the West Michigan Conference.
Jayna Edmondson scored the only goal the Chippewas would need in the first three minutes of the game off a through ball from Emily Raebler.
"She just timed her run really well, she took a couple finishes and managed to take away the defender's space for a nice finish," Manistee coach Kathy Smith said.
"We had a lot of great opportunities. We hit the crossbar three times, and some just over. We possessed well. I think we really limited their shots. We just kind of had to grind that one out."
Manistee (9-3-1) faces an uphill battle now in trying to make a run at the conference with a pair of WMC games next week, on the road Monday at Whitehall and Wednesday hosting Oakridge.