MANISTEE — Luke Smith scored three goals, and the Manistee boys soccer team dominated the action in the second half en route to a 6-1 non-conference win over Suttons Bay’s co-op team in Manistee on Thursday night.
It was the Chippewas’ (4-7) second straight win, and the second time they’ve scored six or more goals in as many nights. They were coming off a 7-0 blanking of Muskegon Orchard View.
But, it wasn’t perfect. The Chippewas struggled in the first half, and saw North Bay (5-8-1) score first to take a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. Manistee did push through for a goal to force a 1-1 tie at the half.
The score did not indicate just how well the Chippewas were playing. Manistee took considerably more shots, and possessed the ball the majority of the time. But the Chippewas just couldn’t put the ball in the net.
North Bay caught the Chippewas on their heels for the score as their forward made a nice strike in blasting a shot past Manistee goalie Drew Schlaff, who otherwise spent the night in a largely supporting role. He wasn’t really contested, but did come out and cut off some long balls.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “The good thing was the guys did it and really had a nice second half.
“It’s starting to come together. As a coach, there’s always the want to be faster, and a little more precise. But, it’s good to see that they are scoring this time of the season, and the style that they are.”
Jack Holtgren came close to matching Smith’s output with two goals and Evan Dalke chipped in with one. Mason Adamski contributed two assists, while Grant Schlaff and Holtgren each had one.