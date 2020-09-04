BENZONIA — Jack Holtgren recorded a hat trick and the Manistee boys soccer team scored a 5-0 non-conference win over Benzie Central in Benzonia Thursday night.
The Chippewas enjoyed almost faultless execution, but couldn’t penetrate the Huskies’ defense until 17 minutes had elapsed. Holtgren broke the ice with a goal in the 18th minute. Grant Schlaff found the back of the net later to give Manistee a 2-0 halftime lead.
“We still have a lot of work to do, but you can see it working,” Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said. “We’ve got guys in new positions, but it’s coming together.”
Caleb Adamski made it a 3-0 game early in the second half, and then Holtgren added two more goals in the second half, and the Manistee defense successfully prevented the Huskies from mounting a serious threat to its lead.