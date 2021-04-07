MANISTEE — It was certainly a different game than Tuesday’s season opener when Manistee’s girls soccer team defeated an inexperienced Hart team, 8-0.
But no one on the Chippewas’ team was complaining as they finally broke a scoreless tie with 15 minutes left in the second half to post their second straight win, and another shutout as they hung on for a 1-0 victory over Shelby at Chippewa Field in Manistee.
“We had possession of the ball the majority of the game, but we just had trouble putting it in the back of the net,” Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said.
The Chippewas didn’t have any trouble on defense, though, managing to keep the Tigers from penetrating beyond the midfield stripe.
It was such a dominating performance, in fact, that Chippewas goalie Rachel Owens didn’t see many shots on net the entire game, and needed to reject only three that were on the mark.
Shelby’s goalie saw a little more action, but kept the Chippewas scoreless through the first half and the two teams went into the break even at 0-0.
Manistee finally scored with 15 minutes left in regulation when Olivia Smith broke clear of the Shelby defense at the 18 and sent a blistering shot that got past the Tiger goalie’s leaping try to knock it away.
“Their keeper was making some great saves,” Kaminski said. “She is a really talented goalkeeper. The second half was pretty much like the first for a long time.
“We learned a lot of what we need to work on from this game. We need to work on our attacking third, stringing together those passes and making different runs.
“I think the girls were tired, because we only had a couple of subs and it was hot out there. We definitely found some things we can improve on.”