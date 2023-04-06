MANISTEE — Junior Jayna Edmondson scored two goals to lead Manistee in the Chippewas’ convincing 8-1 win over Kingsley in the season opener Thursday at Chippewa Field.
The Chippewas built a 4-0 lead in the first half, and smothered the Stags’ offense with a tenacious defense that kept Kingsley operating in its own end most of the game.
“It was a great start to the season,” said Manistee coach Kathy Smith. “A lot of different scorers, which is always nice to have a lot of different girls involved in the scoring.
“We really had a lot coming from crosses, which was exciting for us. We talked a lot about working the ball inside-out, and then back in.
“Also, I thought we did a good job of looking for the indirect pass, instead of a lot of direct passes, so we were able to start moving the ball and finding gaps.”
Manistee pressured the Kingsley goal relentlessly in the first half, which eventually wore the Stags’ defense down. It took the Chippewas less than two minutes to capitalize on that pressure, with Edmondson busting through for the initial Manistee goal with 38:28 left in the first half off an assist from Allison Kelley.
The Stags stiffened after that, however, and held the Chippewas out of the goal for the next 12 minutes until sophomore Reese Superczynski-Shively converted an assist from Emily Rabeler at the 26:01 mark.
Manistee freshman Lindsey Gardner notched the first goal of her prep career at 9:24 with Rabeler credited with her second assist, and Kate Somsel finished the first half scoring off an assist from Rabeler, giving her three on the night.
“We were looking for our forwards to have really good movement, and they did,” Smith said. “A lot of times the forwards have their backs to the goal the way they want to go, and they’re looking to play off and then play off of that.
“Our mids did a good job of looking for those indirect passes, and our defense did a nice job stepping up. The defense was trying to work together and not have any through balls.
“Piper Eskridge (the Chippewas’ sophomore goalie) really played aggressive on a lot of those, came out and played the ball with her feet, played ones she could pick up. That was exciting to see, too.”
Jayna Edmondson opened the scoring in the second half as well, knocking in a followup of her own shot on which the keeper made the initial save.
Alayna Emondson scored off an assist from Kelley, and Kelley scored herself unassisted after noticing that the keeper had come out of the goal area and sent a shot from distance. Rabeler had the last goal, which was also unassisted.
Manistee begins a busy week Monday with a home game against Ravenna at 5 p.m.