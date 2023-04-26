MANISTEE — He played basketball, and is in his final season with the boys’ golf team. But it’s soccer where Manistee senior Ben Schlaff has really excelled.
Schlaff, a center-mid for the Chippewas, will take his soccer playing career to the next level next year after signing a National Letter of Intent to join the program at Division III Albion College.
Albion’s soccer program was only a part of what attracted Schlaff. Its liberal arts program also appealed to him because it will give him the opportunity to get a better grasp on his options.
He also considered Hope and talked to their coaches, as well as a few other schools for academics, but Albion checked all the boxes.
“It really came down to where I could play soccer,” Schlaff said Wednesday morning following the ceremony in the Media Center before a full house of his teammates, friends and classmates.
“Albion was able to offer me a spot on its team. Liberal arts colleges are known for getting a variety of education the first two years, and I’m thinking I want to go into pre-med but I’m not exactly sure.”
Schlaff made a visit to the campus in the winter to meet with Britons coach Wytse Molenaar, and was impressed that they expressed interest in him as a student first and a soccer player second.
The Britons, members of the MIAA, turned in one of their best seasons in recent memory, finishing 9-7-3 with four players selected All-MIAA. Albion lost in the MIAA tournament semifinals.
It was Albion’s first winning season since 2006, when the Britons went 13-5-2.
Manistee coach Brandon Prince mentioned going into his sophomore year that Schlaff could play in college, and the seed was sown.
“Soccer has been something I’ve enjoyed pretty much my entire life, and when it came up in conversation I figured it was something I wanted to pursue.
“In basketball and golf, they both physically and mentally have prepared me to move on to the next level.”
But his future in soccer was uncertain early on, Prince said, as it is for most freshmen. Things soon turned the other way.
“He was just trying to find a fit,” Prince said. “He had that attitude of ‘Whatever you need, I’ll do.’ I think his sophomore year you could see that turn where he started to impact the game more than most.
“The uncertainty early never affected his work ethic. His work ethic, his attitude, his leadership to his teammates I think stick out more than his talent.
“But that’s the type of young man he is, and he’s sorely going to be missed, especially in the locker room. He was that figure in the locker room, when he entered it they all knew who he was and how it was going go.”
Everything came together for the Chippewas in 2022, when they won a district title.
For the position he plays, and the style he plays it with, Prince thinks Schlaff will fit the college system well.
“A lot of college systems are built patiently, and really utilize their center-backs to get possession and get the ball forward,” said Prince. “Ben is able to do that very well.
“I think him coming in, it’s not just a forward mentality type of tactic. He understands the game possessively out of the pack, and being in control that first possession.
“So, I don’t think that will hard for him. He’s got great service with the ball. He wins offensively in the air. He just imposes himself on both sides of the game.”
It’ll just be adjusting to the game speed in college that will take time for Schlaff.